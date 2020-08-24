COVID-19 fears will not be a reason to vote by absentee in Indiana

”We didn’t think that COVID-19 was going to be one of the reasons that a person could vote by mail because the governor had already said that we were pretty much open for business now. People are out and about, people are going to the grocery and all of these other places so they can come by and vote. So it wasn’t a big surprise that the judge agreed that within the laws of Indiana it is not a reason to vote absentee by mail,” Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh County Clerk said.