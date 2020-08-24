COVID-19 fears will not be a reason to vote by absentee in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal judge has denied a bid to expand voting by mail in Indiana.
This is a decision that has raised concerns among people who have fears of voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vanderburgh County election office says they weren’t surprised by the decision, but they are prepared to make voting locations as safe as possible.
”We didn’t think that COVID-19 was going to be one of the reasons that a person could vote by mail because the governor had already said that we were pretty much open for business now. People are out and about, people are going to the grocery and all of these other places so they can come by and vote. So it wasn’t a big surprise that the judge agreed that within the laws of Indiana it is not a reason to vote absentee by mail,” Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh County Clerk said.
So while most voters will have to vote in person, COVID-19 is having a real impact on local long-term care facilities.
According to Bethel Manor Executive Director Josh Bowman, these facilities were previously allowed to bring in someone from each political party to help residents vote, called the Travel Board option.
”Of course things have to change because we can’t just have random people coming in meeting with our residents who are at higher risk with COVID,” Bowman said.
Since nursing homes aren’t allowing people in because of COVID-19 concerns, alternative methods must be considered
”So they’re going to be actually sending over a form that our activity director will fill out for residents that are wishing to vote,” Bowman said. “Then they’ll come pick those forms up and then they’ll mail them, an absentee ballot essentially.”
This slightly different process raises a few concerns for nursing homes who are now looking to their employees to help residents.
”From an HR perspective, we can’t just go and ask what party are you affiliated with but we’re going to research and look and see if there’s an option where we can ask our staff to volunteer and help with this and volunteer to disclose their party information,” Bowman said.
Bowman says the potential for voter fraud seems a bit higher in nursing homes like Bethel Manor because of this change.
”We will just do the best we can under these circumstances, this is new for everybody, we haven’t been through this before,” Hayden said.
Now, any registered voter in Kentucky and Illinois may apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail.
