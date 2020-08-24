Coroner: Man dies after accident at Aleris Plant

On Sunday, August 23, an Aleris employee suffered a fatal accident while working at the company’s Lewisport, Kentucky manufacturing facility. We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues and are working closely with local authorities to identify the cause of the accident. At this time, we are withholding the employee’s name until all of the individual’s family have been notified. We have temporarily ceased operations at the impacted area and are making grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time.