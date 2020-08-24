Coroner: Man dies after accident at Aleris Plant

HANCOCK CO., Ky (WFIE) - One man is dead after an accident at the Aleris Plant in Lewisport on Sunday.
Hancock County Coroner David Gibson confirms 35-year-old Jared Taul, of Tell City, has died after the accident.
Gibson says the investigation is still ongoing, and the autopsy could be a few weeks before all the results are back.
Here is an official statement from Aleris:
On Sunday, August 23, an Aleris employee suffered a fatal accident while working at the company’s Lewisport, Kentucky manufacturing facility. We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues and are working closely with local authorities to identify the cause of the accident. At this time, we are withholding the employee’s name until all of the individual’s family have been notified. We have temporarily ceased operations at the impacted area and are making grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time.
