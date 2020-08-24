City council is on board for ‘Youth City Council'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council jumped on board for a youth city council.
The idea would involve Evansville high schoolers holding council style meetings and learning more about how city government works.
In September, the council will hold a town hall revolving around high schoolers looking to get involved.
“What better way to charge our best future than to get our youth to participate in local government, it’s not about republican or democrat, this is simply about making our community the very best place it can be,” said Alex Burton.
Each council member volunteered to sponsor a student for the council.
