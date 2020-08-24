Boil advisory issued for some Henderson Co. residents

HENDERSON CO., kY. (WFIE) - Henderson County Water District has fixed a water main break and has issued a boil water advisory for the customers affected on Hwy 416 West between the addresses of 10697 to 10398 John Steele Rd from the intersection of Hwy 416 West to the address 8076 John Steele Rd and Smith-Denton Rd from the intersection of Hwy 416 West to the address 7953 Smith-Denton Rd.