Second wave of EVSC students begin school on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is back to school for another wave of students at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
Students with last names “K” through “Z” will go to school Monday through Wednesday this week.
Last week, students with last names “A” through “J” started back up and went to school for three days.
EVSC officials say the purpose of the staggered start dates is to allow students the opportunity to get comfortable with new COVID-19 regulations.
However, all students are scheduled to attend for the first time together on August 27.
