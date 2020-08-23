Patchy fog overnight, mostly sunny and hot Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and hot weather is taking over for the next couple of days, then we could see rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura by the end of the week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Monday morning. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Monday, but that fog will start to burn off once the sun rises and should clear completely by around 8 or 9 a.m.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity may make it feel like the mid 90s. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Monday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Areas of patchy fog are possible again Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday looks dry, but there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night before making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or eastern Texas Gulf Coast Wednesday night. That storm system will quickly weaken as it moves over land, but what is left of it will move north-northeast over Arkansas and then into our region Thursday and Friday, bringing us multiple rounds of rain.
A cold front from the northwest will then push the remnants of Laura off to the east, but that front could bring us additional rainfall on Saturday.
Right now, it looks like the strongest storms and heaviest rain from this system will stay to our south-southeast, but it is a situation we will continue to monitor closely.
