Owensboro Public Schools set to begin virtual learning for students on Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is scheduled to resume classes this week, but not in person.
Students will begin virtual-only instruction on Monday.
Officials say that students are not going to physically return to the classroom until at least October 2.
OPS officials say the district will still provide breakfast and lunch for students Monday through Thursday.
However, meals won’t be provided on Labor Day or during the district’s fall break.
