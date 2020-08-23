‘OneNightStandards’ rallies late to break maiden at Ellis Park on Sat.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park has just four more days of live racing left in its summer meet, and Saturday was another good day of racing.
Race three on Saturday was a maiden claimer for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf.
As they broke from the gate, the number one “Bribery” and the number three “Ames Mister” headed to the front, and made their way towards the first turn.
Going into the second turn, “Ames Mister” suddenly gets the edge in the tightly-bunched field.
However, as they came down the stretch, the number six “OneNightStandards” was up to challenge “Ames Mister.” In the end, “OneNightStandards” got his neck in front for the win to break his maiden.
Declan Cannon was the winning jockey for owner-trainer Dane Kobiskie.
