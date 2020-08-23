OliviaoftheDesert breaks maiden in impressive fashion at Ellis Park on Sun.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After this weekend, only three more days of racing are scheduled at Ellis Park before the end of its summer meet, and it’s a dead heat for the top spot in jockey wins.
Joseph Talamo and Rafael Bejarano each have 18 wins apiece. Neither of them was riding in Sunday’s fifth race, but it was still a good one - a maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies.
This one went a mile out of the chute and Ambitiously Placed sprinted out for the early lead, followed closely by Good Penny.
As they went into the final turn, Ambitiously Placed began to fade, while OliviaoftheDesert kicked it into high gear.
Once they came down to the final stretch, OliviaoftheDesert pulled away to break her maiden by over five lengths.
Brian Hernandez Jr. was the winning jockey for trainer Kenny McPeek.
