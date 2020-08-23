Madisonville pastor’s wife reflects on husband’s recovery four years after shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It has been almost four years since Michael McCool survived after getting shot in the head. His story of survival has inspired many across the Tri-State, and his wife has continued to share it.
”They just couldn’t believe looking at his CT scan that he could have a conversation even at all,” Heather McCool, Michael’s wife said.
Heather spoke at Bible Way Full Gospel Church during Saturday’s women’s retreat.
”The one thing they couldn’t figure out was why he wasn’t getting worse,” she said.
Michael was shot in October 2016 when authorities say he was collecting a delinquent payment in Greenville. He survived the shot to the head, and his doctors say this was a miracle.
”There’s no pill to fix him - there’s no chemo,” Heather said.
This horrific event was considered unthinkable for the McCool family, but their faith kept them bound together. Heather says she believes their unified faith helped save the former Madisonville pastor’s life.
”I say we have a restaurant ministry because anytime we’re out he gets to go around talking to all the people at the table,” she said. “Before the COVID, he used to get to do that.”
Heather says her husband can now walk with a hemi cane and leg brace, but they won’t stop praying for a full recovery.
”Everywhere we go now, he gets to minister,” she said.
