KY announces 467 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 467 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 43,529 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor says 79 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger. Among these children throughout the state that recently tested positive, 15 were five-years-old or younger, including one who’s only three days old.
As of Sunday, 881 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 912 cases, 9 deaths, 764 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 645 cases, 11 deaths, 611 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 455 cases, 35 deaths, 357 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 392 cases, 9 death, 342 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 405 cases, 4 deaths, 334 recovered
- Webster Co. - 100 cases, 1 death, 89 recovered
- McLean Co. - 53 cases, 1 death, 46 recovered
- Union Co. - 78 cases, 64 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 50 cases, 46 recovered
