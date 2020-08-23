Keep Evansville Beautiful dog mascot, Evie Sue, dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Animal lovers across the city are mourning the passing of Evansville’s favorite “good girl.”
Evie Sue, the dog mascot for Keep Evansville Beautiful, has passed away. She was 13-years-old.
The lovable, furry canine helped the city’s anti-littering campaign on multiple occasions. One example included when Evie Sue and her owner helped raise money for new equipment for local firefighters.
Several admirers throughout the community have expressed their condolences on Evie Sue’s official Facebook page, saying she will be sorely missed.
