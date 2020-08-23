Evansville protest gives platform for sexual assault survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of protesters showed up at the Four Freedoms Monument on Sunday afternoon to bring attention to sexual abuse toward children.
A handful of people organized this protest in downtown Evansville to raise awareness about child molesters. The group protested near the monument for more than an hour.
An organization called “Justice for Kids” assembled the protest. Their goal was to raise awareness about child molesters and the type of sentences they receive.
14 News spoke with 18-year-old Ivy Simpson, who’s an assault survivor.
”We don’t do this because we want your pitty,” Simpson said. “We tell our story because people don’t realize how common it is. They don’t realize by telling your story what it does for other people. What relief washes over them, floods over them when you tell them they’re not alone.”
Throughout the protest, people shared witness statements at the Four Freedoms. Afterward, protesters walked up and down Riverside Drive holding signs.
The protest has since ended.
