Evansville Police looking for robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a gas station robbery.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Moto Mart in the 500 block of N. Burkhardt.
Police say a man handed the clerk a note that said to empty out the cash register and don’t call police.
They say the clerk handed him some money, and the suspect walked behind the counter to make sure the drawer was empty.
Officers say he then reached in the register to grab the remaining cash, then took off.
They say the cashier pressed the silent alarm before calling police.
Police say the suspect was caught on security cameras, but he has not been found.
