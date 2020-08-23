Art Collector training well ahead of Kentucky Derby in two weeks

“Art Collector’s doing well,” Hernandez Jr. said. “We had a nice little half-mile workout at Skylight last Friday, and he’s going to go into (Churchill Downs) early sometime next week. He’ll have one more work there at Churchill either on Friday or Saturday of this week. From then on, he’ll just do some light gallops and stuff like that, and we’ll just make sure he’s ready and focused for the first Saturday in September.”