Art Collector training well ahead of Kentucky Derby in two weeks

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. is getting ready for the upcoming Kentucky Derby as he’s set to ride one of the early race favorites - Art Collector.
The Ellis Park Derby winner, along with Tiz the Law, will likely be the top two favorites in the “Run for the Roses” this year. As the next couple of weeks take shape, Hernandez and trainer Tommy Drury will undoubtedly have their colt ready to go.
“Art Collector’s doing well,” Hernandez Jr. said. “We had a nice little half-mile workout at Skylight last Friday, and he’s going to go into (Churchill Downs) early sometime next week. He’ll have one more work there at Churchill either on Friday or Saturday of this week. From then on, he’ll just do some light gallops and stuff like that, and we’ll just make sure he’s ready and focused for the first Saturday in September.”
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5.
