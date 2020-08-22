IN surpasses 3k deaths, 27 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,010 new confirmed positive cases and nine new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 85,317 confirmed positive cases and 3,001 total deaths.
Locally, the state coronavirus map is showing 27 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 in Warrick County, six in Gibson County, five in Dubois County, four in Spencer County, one in Pike and Posey Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,317 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 783 cases, 16 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 683 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 196 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 198 cases
- Gibson Co. - 282 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 148 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 80 cases, 1 death
