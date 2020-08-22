Report: EPD assists fire officials with possible arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking into a possible arson that happened Friday.
Police responded to the 4900 block of Fairmont Avenue to assist the Evansville Fire Department with a vehicle fire just before 6:30 p.m.
According to the media report, the victim told police she believes her vehicle was set on fire by someone she knew. The media report states she did not witness it but believes the suspect did it as retaliation for being stabbed by the victim.
Authorities say the victim’s vehicle was engulfed in flames that spread to two other vehicles parked next to it.
The media report says an unknown witness told other neighbors they saw a white vehicle and someone leaving the scene.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.