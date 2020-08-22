OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - We are getting several reports of a possible funnel cloud in Owensboro.
Multiple 14 News viewers are reporting a funnel cloud.
Daviess County EMA Director Andy Bell says he received a call from dispatch relaying to him that an officer spotted a funnel cloud near the airport. He says with no additional information, he had dispatch set off the sirens.
The Daviess County EMA says they made the decision to set off the sirens as a precaution until they could contact the National Weather Service Paducah office.
They say the NWS told them there was a very slim chance this was a tornado, but more likely a possible cold air funnel.
According to the Daviess County EMA, no warnings were issued by NWS.
We are looking into the situation.
