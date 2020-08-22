Hotter weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers and thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-State today. There was even a brief cold air funnel in Owensboro, which is a weak circulation high in the clouds that is usually harmless. The isolated rain chances will linger through the evening, but it looks like any remaining rain will taper off as we head into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 80s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Sunday.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop up Sunday afternoon, but I think most of us will stay dry.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog may once again develop late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Mostly sunny and hot weather takes over for the first half of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. All three days will most likely be dry, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out on Wednesday.
There is still some uncertainty about the tracks of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Right now, it looks like Marco may hit the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coasts as a Category 1 hurricane sometime Monday afternoon, then Laura will hit that same general area as a Category 1 hurricane sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Marco will probably turn west and weaken as it moves into Texas, but the remnants of Laura could track northward and bring us some scattered showers and storms Thursday through Saturday. The system will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches us, and the track could easily change, but it is a situation we will continue to carefully monitor.
