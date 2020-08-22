Emergency crews called to partial roof collapse in Henderson, no injuries reported

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Apartment is looking into the cause behind a partial building collapse that occurred downtown on Friday night.
According to city officials, the collapse happened around 10 p.m. at the corner of First and Elm Streets. The building is located across from the Henderson Municipal Building.
Officials say initial investigations show it’s unlikely that an explosion caused the collapse. They say investigators are focusing instead on the structural integrity of the building.
The city of Henderson says the surrounding area has been secured by emergency responders and no injuries were reported.
Officials also say the collapse impacted three connecting buildings and a structural engineer is being called to assess the situation.
The investigation into the cause behind the collapse is currently ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as soon as we learn more.
