USI student tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has confirmed a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
University officials say the student tested positive out of state.
USI says that student quickly notified the University and officials were able to trace exposure to a recent off-campus gathering.
Students who are considered close contacts may need to quarantine and be tested.
Click here to read the full statement that school leaders sent out to the USI community on Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.