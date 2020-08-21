UE School of Education receives $735K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School officials say the University of Evansville’s School of Education recently received a grant for more than $735,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.
The fund was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
GEER funds were made to provide support to local educational agencies and higher education institutions to develop and improve distance learning techniques and technologies throughout Indiana.
UE officials say with the grant, the UE School of Education will focus on implementing two main initiatives: 1) a free community tutoring program for students, and 2) professional development for teachers and UE students to improve student outcomes.
While working toward these goals, UE officials say they will be partnering with seven school corporations throughout Southern Indiana, including the Diocese of Evansville, Warrick County Schools, Loogootee Community Schools, North Lawrence Community Schools, Orleans Community Schools, Shoals Community Schools, and Tell City Schools.
Using the grant, leaders say the UE School of Education will offer a free tutoring program geared toward community K-12 students. They say UE students and current educators will be connected with students in partner schools and other K-12 school corporations, and they will provide targeted interventions to assist in closing learning gaps. Tutoring sessions will take place via Zoom or in-person using social distancing guidelines.
They say money from the grant will also be used to boost in-service and UE pre-service teachers’ capacity to efficiently and effectively provide remote and virtual instruction. The UE School of Education will use Zoom sessions to introduce participants to the G Suite for Education, which is a suite of tools designed by Google to empower educators and students and promote innovative learning. Training sessions will focus on teaching in a Google-infused classroom, as well as instructional best practices for online and hybrid learning. After completion, participants will receive Google for Education Fundamentals Training certification.
Across the state, over $61 million in GEER funding was distributed to educational agencies and institutions.
