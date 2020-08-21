Students across the Tri-State start school next week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Some schools across the Tri-State will be returning to the classroom next week, and many more will be signing on for virtual learning.
On Monday, the second half of the alphabet will be returning to the EVSC.
Students with the last names “K” through “Z” will go back in-person through Wednesday before all students return to class on Thursday.
In Kentucky, Owensboro Public Schools start class on Monday, but they will be virtual.
Governor Andy Beshear recommended all schools start off virtually until September 28.
However, not all schools are following that recommendation. Owensboro Catholic will return to in-person on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, most schools across Kentucky were set to return that day, and many still are, but virtually.
That includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Ohio and Muhlenberg County schools.
They all plan to start online and will evaluate returning to in-person classes later on.
