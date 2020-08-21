State reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State up over 1K cases

INDIANA (WFIE) -The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting Friday 1,050 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.
The state has now had 84,317 total confirmed positive cases and 2,992 deaths.
Locally, the state coronavirus map is showing 38 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Dubois County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Posey County and one new case in Spencer County.
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,290 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 783 cases, 16 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 670 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 196 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 197 cases
- Gibson Co. - 276 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 144 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 79 cases
