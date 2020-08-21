Pediatrician discusses presumed COVID-19 cases in children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about how doctors determine whether a patient is “presumed positive” for COVID-19.
Both patients who are presumed positive and those who actually test positive are given the same instructions - isolate for ten days from the start of the symptoms.
Health experts say each person has a different story, meaning you have to look at the totality of circumstances before presuming someone is positive.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Dr. Brent Cochran says sometimes, presuming that a patient has coronavirus can be fairly easy.
"There are times in which it is evident, not just by their symptoms but by their exposures."
Other times, its not so easy and testing is a must.
“It’s very much a process of where they might involved in their work and in their school and the exposures that are coming for them,” said Dr. Cochran.
Each patient comes with their own circumstances, but whether they test positive or are presumed positive, the protocols remain the same.
“That means they’re going to be in isolation for at least 10 days from the onset of their symptoms and will be let out of isolation when their symptoms have improved and at least 24 hours fever free,” said Lynn Herr of the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Herr says the health department is notified of presumed cases by a local hospital’s Infectious Disease Preventionist, or by a private doctor’s office.
“Those are loaded up into the repository that holds all of the positive tests, and then goes through the system like any other test,” said Herr.
Contact tracing and any other notifications to a patient’s close contacts, whether it be family, in the workplace, or school, will follow.
“We feel a responsibility not just for our patients but for our patients families and those around them including the schools. We are trying to, like we’ve said before, look at each individual circumstance and hear the story to make the best determination that we can,” said Dr. Cochran.
Although symptoms of many illnesses this time of year can be similar, Dr. Cochran encourages parents to reach out to their pediatricians if their child is experiencing anything that could be COVID-related.
