Muhlenberg County School District ready for virtual learning

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - The first day of class for students in the Muhlenberg County School District is Wednesday, August 26; however, school board members have had a plan in place for weeks.
“Excited, nervous, overwhelmed,” says Carla Embry, the school district’s community relations specialist.
On August 3, the Muhlenberg County Board of Education held a special meeting where members decided to go ahead and make, at least, the first three weeks of school virtual. Officials say this was in an effort to help teachers and parents get a head start on planning.
“We are all in this together,” says Embry. “We are not expecting our parents to be teachers.”
Embry says in a typical school year, students would have already been in class for at least two weeks, but she knows this is a school year like no other.
Unlike the Spring, when students were suddenly forced to learn from home, staff and students now have a better understanding of what to expect. Additionally, Muhlenberg County has one big way to aid in that transition.
“We used FEMA money, and we have purchased, 3rd through 12th grade, everyone a Chromebook,” says Embry. “And now, we have figured out we have enough funding to support Kindergarten through 2nd grade, so those have been ordered. They’re not in yet. As soon as those get in, we will make plans to get them into those hands too.”
Embry also says board members and community partners are working on more WIFI availability for students. The school board will hold another meeting before the three weeks are up and decide then if return to school is safe.
