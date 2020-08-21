Memorial looking to open 2020 title defense in style

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first week of the high school football season is now less than 24 hours away from kicking off across Indiana.
With all the excitement surrounding the 2020 season, no team is better equipped to lead Tri-State football fans into Friday night than the Memorial Tigers, the reigning Class 4A state champions.
Football enthusiasts across the Hoosier State have gotten pretty acquainted with Memorial head coach John Hurley and his teams over the past three seasons.
Unfortunately for the defending champs, the Tigers got bit hard by the graduation bug, which included losing heavyweight standout Brock Combs.
However, Memorial does return its offensive leader in quarterback Colton Pence. While the Tigers are younger than ever before, they still have the same old Memorial mindset.
”These guys have all been around those last couple of classes,” Hurley said, who’s entering his 13th season as Memorial head coach. “We’re going to play a lot of younger kids and that’s going to be a little different for us. We felt last year that we were playing a lot of younger kids. I like our guys. I like our effort that we’ve put forward. They’ve been a fun group to coach. I think they’re eager to do better and get better day in and day out. People talk about ‘What are the things you try to focus on?’ We don’t focus on November, but we do focus on each day trying to get better each day, and if we can do that, we have a chance to be competitive.”
“We have a lot of young guys on this team and that was questionable coming into the year, but these young guys have been really stepping up and they have a lot of talent,” Pence said. “All summer long, you didn’t know if the season was going to happen. It took forever to get on the field, but once we got on the field, it was exciting.”
The Tigers will look to open its title defense in style, first squaring off against the Jasper Wildcats.
Memorial and Jasper are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
