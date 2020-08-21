Memorial looking to open 2020 title defense in style

”These guys have all been around those last couple of classes,” Hurley said, who’s entering his 13th season as Memorial head coach. “We’re going to play a lot of younger kids and that’s going to be a little different for us. We felt last year that we were playing a lot of younger kids. I like our guys. I like our effort that we’ve put forward. They’ve been a fun group to coach. I think they’re eager to do better and get better day in and day out. People talk about ‘What are the things you try to focus on?’ We don’t focus on November, but we do focus on each day trying to get better each day, and if we can do that, we have a chance to be competitive.”