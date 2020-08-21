ISP: Evansville man arrested for driving impaired while transporting children

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after troopers say he was driving under the influence with two children in the car.
Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling SR 57 and CR 750 in Gibson County around 6:30 Thursday when he stopped the driver of a black car for speeding.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Joshua Fellers of Evansville.
Troopers say two children, ages two and six, were also in the back seat.
They say Fellers showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests.
According to authorities, Fellers was driving on a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant out of Warrick County for driving while suspended.
After further investigation, troopers say he was under the influence of marijuana and buprenorphine.
Fellers was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.
Officials say the two children were released to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.