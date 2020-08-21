Isolated rain chances tonight and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight chance of rain tonight and tomorrow as a low pressure system spins off to our southeast. We are on the northwest edge of that system, so we may get some clouds and a few showers and storms, especially in western Kentucky and portions of Indiana east of I-69, but we are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather.
Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but many of us will stay dry. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Saturday morning, but I do not think it will be a widespread problem.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with more sunshine to the northwest and more clouds to the southeast. Once again, isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially for locations along and east of I-69. Temperatures will climb through the 70s during the morning, topping out in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon.
A few clouds will hang around Saturday night and Sunday, but our rain chances will begin to taper off as that low pressure system moves eastward. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s again Saturday night but will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. With the humidity, it may feel like the low 90s.
Our skies will turn mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, but our temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few more clouds and scattered rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening and continue into Friday, but our high temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.
