Green River District reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 2 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 29 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, two are in McLean County, three are in Ohio County and another three are in Union County.
Green River health officials say they have now had 1,964 confirmed cases. They say 1,661 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing two new cases. The county has had 455 cases with 357 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 896 cases, 9 deaths, 751 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 642 cases, 11 deaths, 609 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 455 cases, 35 deaths, 357 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 391 cases, 9 death, 340 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 401 cases, 4 deaths, 330 recovered
- Webster Co. - 99 cases, 1 death, 87 recovered
- McLean Co. - 53 cases, 1 death, 46 recovered
- Union Co. - 76 cases, 61 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 49 cases, 46 recovered
