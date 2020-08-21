Gov. Holcomb signs executive order to increase care options for school-aged children

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb signed an executive order Friday to increase child care options for families seeking support during virtual school days.
The executive order allows school corporations to contract with organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club or a YMCA, to operate school-age child care programs in locations in addition to public school buildings to help families who need care while their students engage in e-learning.
The order also increases from six to ten the number of school-aged children allowed to gather in a home on school days for e-learning without requiring the child care setting to be licensed.
