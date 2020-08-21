Football kicks off amid pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football kicked off Friday night in our part of Indiana. Many changes were made to make it safe for spectators, too.
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation controlled how many people were allowed in to make sure people were able to social distance.
The Reitz Bowl was sold out. Some people were skeptical if the season would even start.
“Didn’t think it would happen,” Dana Selke explained.
“I didn’t really think they were going to have a season, but I am really excited that they are,” student Briley Selke added.
Reitz hosted Harrison.
“He is so excited that they actually get to play,” Briley shared about her boyfriend who is on the team. “He’s just ready to get out there and do what he loves.”
Fewer fans filled the stands. EVSC is limiting game attendance to 500 which allows for 250 per team.
Those tickets were pre-sale only.
“When we pulled up, I stepped out and looked at the parking lot and couldn’t believe the amount of empty spaces out there,” Dana Selke described.
Families are allowed to sit together, but others should spread out in the stadiums which allows for plenty of space between groups.
Mask wearing is also required. The exceptions are to eat or drink.
“The expectation is for the fans to do what they’re supposed to do,” EVSC athletic director Andy Owen told 14 News. “Really, not too concerned. They’ve done everything up to this point. They understand the kids need this. Hopefully, they’ll model what they’re supposed to do so, possibly, we could have more fans at a future date.”
Despite the many changes, many people say they’re just glad the season has started and are optimistic that the added safety measures allow it to continue.
“I hope so, for the boys,” Dana expressed.
