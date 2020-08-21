Elderly man cut during Henderson robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are looking for the man who cut and robbed an elderly man who gave him a ride.
Police say a 77-year-old man told them he gave the man a ride from a laundromat on Washington Avenue.
Officers say he took him to a road between 2nd and 3rd Streets.
Police say the man then grabbed and cut his arm and put a knife up to his abdomen.
He then demanded the man give him money.
Police say he got away with several hundred dollars.
Police say the man was in his 30′s with a heavy build and thick beard.
If you have any information, call police.
