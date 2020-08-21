August Weather Returns; Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80′s today with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Non-severe thunderstorms expected but brief gusty winds possible along with lightning.
Keep the umbrella handy Saturday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop. Early sun then mostly cloudy as high temps remain below normal in the low to mid-80′s. Severe thunderstorms unlikely.
Sunday, brighter skies and higher humidity as high temps climb into the upper 80′s.
