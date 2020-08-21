Amy McGrath stopping in Muhlenberg Co. Friday

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Democratic nominee for senator is flying herself into the Tri-State Friday.
Amy McGrath will land at the Muhlenberg County airport Friday at 11:30 a.m.
She will have a meet and greet as she continues to campaign for the November election.
She plans to discuss the current COVID-19 crisis as well as the Mission: Rebuilding Kentucky plan.
McGrath will go head-to-head with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel for the Senate seat on November 3.
