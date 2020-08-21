Amy McGrath stopping in Muhlenberg Co. Friday

Amy McGrath stopping in Muhlenberg Co. Friday
By Matthew DeVault | August 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:54 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Democratic nominee for senator is flying herself into the Tri-State Friday.

Amy McGrath will land at the Muhlenberg County airport Friday at 11:30 a.m.

She will have a meet and greet as she continues to campaign for the November election.

She plans to discuss the current COVID-19 crisis as well as the Mission: Rebuilding Kentucky plan.

McGrath will go head-to-head with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel for the Senate seat on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.