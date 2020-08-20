Volunteers needed for drive through Halloween in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The pandemic isn’t going to stop Halloween in Henderson this year, but there will be some changes to help keep everyone safe.
The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community groups to once again volunteer to hand out candy to costumed children at the East End Halloween Extravaganza.
“We’ve made a number of changes to the event this year to adapt,” said Parks & Recreation Director Trace Stevens.
The location has been changed to Newman Park, and volunteer groups will be stationed in the parking lot.
“The kids will remain in their cars as they drive through the park on a marked course, then exit the park,” Stevens added. “Wrapped candy and treats will be handed into the cars on trays, baskets, or containers as the kids pass by to avoid contact. We’ll be requiring groups to be masked and gloved when handing out candy and treats.”
This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
About 1,000 participants are expected.
If you and/or your group are interested in participating you can contact Trace Stevens at the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department at tstevens@cityofhendersonky.org or 270-831-1274 to reserve your spot, or spots, along the route.
“Your group volunteering to hand out candy to the costumed children at this event is what has made this even such a great success,” Stevens said. “Thank you for all your help and your volunteer spirit in making this a remarkable and memorable event for Henderson’s children.”
