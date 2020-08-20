Owensboro police, OCTC collaborating on new officer recruitment program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials are working with the police department and Owensboro Community and Technical College on a new program.
They are hoping this program will increase the number of officers with the Owensboro Police Department.
The program called “Project Badge” will allow new recruits to earn an associate’s degree during their law enforcement training.
Officials say recruits will get 45 hours of college credit for going to the police academy, and then they can earn an additional 15 hours of credit at OCTC - allowing them to get an associate’s degree.
An OPD spokesperson says any officer who takes part in the program will be asked to give a time commitment to the department. Officials say this is expected to help with employee retention.
”We would ask for a commitment for them to stay with the department for a period of time to help make sure that the money was well spent,” Officer Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department said.
OPD officials say any new recruits are now eligible to sign up for the program.
For more information about hiring, please call the department for more details.
