MSD of North Posey reports positive COVID-19 case at one of its schools

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan School District of North Posey say a student at North Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say they are all working with the Posey County Health Department to complete contact tracing and disinfect their facilities to protect everyone involved.
They say the parents of students who were in contact with the infected student have been notified and are in quarantine.
District officials say they will continue to practice social distancing protocols and mask protocols, as well as facilitate cleaning stations and disinfecting classrooms on a regular basis.
