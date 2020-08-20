Millions in resource money announced for several Indiana schools

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb Thursday announced the recipients of $61 million in grants designed to improve connectivity and increase devices available to students and teachers through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.
Several local school corporations are on the list, including the EVSC. They’ll get $900,000.
Warrick County will get $903,180
The University of Evansville is on the list for 735,247.
“Indiana’s students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” said Gov. Holcomb. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning. Some families will now worry less about internet connectivity, more students will have access to the technology needed at home, and more educators will have the necessary devices to teach remotely.”
Applicants submitted plans that included:
- the purchase of student devices including Chromebooks and iPads
- new or upgraded laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and iPads for teachers
- and mi-fi devices with corresponding subscription plans for families who lack reliable internet connectivity.
GEER was established by the federal CARES Act.
Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities were eligible to apply.
