Lilly King, 7 others with Hoosier ties make 2020-21 USA National Team

INDIANA (WFIE) - USA Swimming announced on Wednesday its 2020-2021 National Team roster.
On that 115-athlete roster is Lilly King and seven others with Hoosier ties.
The team is comprised of 59 men and 56 women.
Following the global disruption to the 2019-2020 season, USA Swimming officials made the decision to keep every returning athlete from the most recent U.S. National Team roster and add two qualifying athletes.
“I am incredibly proud of the poise and commitment our National Team athletes and coaches have shown as we deal with this worldwide pandemic,” USA Swimming’s Managing Director of the National Team Lindsay Mintenko said. “Now more than ever, heading into this unique Olympic year, we have endeavored to support as many of our top athletes as possible and look forward to readying an exceptional team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.”
The 2020-2021 USA Swimming National Team is comprised of returning 2019-2020 National Team members and athletes that achieved a performance faster than the sixth-place time on the 19-20 roster before March 17, 2020.
Additionally, a few athletes already on the 19-20 roster qualified in new events, and event rankings have been updated. The full selection criteria for the 2020-2021 National Team can be found here.
Here are the swimmers with Hoosier ties who made the cut:
Women’s team
- Lilly King - 100 Breast, 200 Breast
- Annie Lazor - 100 Breast, 200 Breast
Men’s team
- Zach Apple – 50 Free, 100 Free
- Michael Brinegar – 800 Free, 1500 Free, Open Water
- Ian Finnerty – 100 Breast
- Zane Grothe – 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free, Open Water
- Cody Miller – 100 Breast, 200 Breast
- Blake Pieroni – 100 Free, 200 Free
