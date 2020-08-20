IU students could be suspended after large party

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University is investigating a large, off-campus student party in Bloomington Wednesday night.
School officials say they're working right now to identify who participated.
They say the party violated both county and state regulations for event size, physical distancing and face coverings.
IU officials say this could pose a serious threat to the campus community.
They’re looking into possible suspensions for those who did not comply with the university’s COVID-19 health and safety directives.
In-person classes are scheduled to begin Monday, August 24.
