Illinois man arrested after leading Gibson Co. deputies on high-speed chase

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois man was arrested Wednesday night near the Gibson-Pike County line after deputies say he lead them on a high-speed chase.
Gibson County deputies say they were on a lookout for a white truck that was traveling eastbound on State Road 64 that was coming into Princeton and allegedly driving recklessly.
A deputy saw the truck and say the driver didn’t use their signal before turning off of Broadway and into the Asain Star parking lot.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the restaurant and say when the driver produced a driver’s license, the name and picture did not match the driver.
At that point, deputies asked the driver to turn off the truck. The deputy went back to his car to request additional units.
That’s when authorities say the driver turned the truck back on and took off.
According to a press release, the driver drove into Princeton and up State Road 65 to the Pike-Gibson County line.
That’s where they say the driver wrecked and was arrested.
The driver was identified as 32-year-old Donald Forbes of Kankakee, Illinois.
Authorities say while Forbes was fleeing, he struck two police cars.
Forbes is facing several charges, including criminal recklessness, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and drug-related charges.
He’s currently booked in the Gibson County jail on a $1,500 bond.
