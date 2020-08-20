Healthcare workers prepping for upcoming flu season amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cold and flu season is quickly approaching, and health officials know they could have their hands full.
The flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms. Dr. Brad Scheu at Deaconess tells 14 News he has no doubt that there will be flu activity this fall.
According to Dr. Scheu, health officials usually start seeing a lot of it during the month of October. He says they are certainly ready for whatever this flu season brings.
Dr. Scheu says that Deaconess will be able to test for both COVID-19 and influenza with the same swab. However, when a patient comes in with symptoms, he says it may be difficult to determine what that patient has because the symptoms are very similar between the two.
“Patients can have fever, they can have cough, they can have shortness of breath, they can have diarhea or nausea, headache, sore throat, muscle aches,” Dr. Scheu said. “All of these symptoms could be from COVID or they could be from the flu. So I think it will be hard when you see patients that have these symptoms.”
Dr. Scheu also encouraged the community to get the flu vaccine when it becomes available. Although it will not prevent someone from getting COVID-19, he says it will at least give that person a better chance of staying healthy, which could lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19.
