Golfers, staff, volunteers undergoing COVID-19 testing ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Leasing and Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour will soon makes its return to the Tri-State for a jam-packed weekend of professional golf at Victoria National Golf Course.
However, this year’s competition will be very different due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 testing has officially begun for everyone who’s expected to be involved with the tournament.
In just one week, golfers will descend into Newburgh for the tour championship, but before they can compete on the golf course, they will have to undergo a round of COVID-19 tests.
“We’re doing a lot of testing of all the volunteers that are out here - players and caddies, support personnel are all being tested over the next few days, which is great for our community, great for safety,” Patrick Nichol, the tournament’s executive director said. “We’ve been doing this on the tour for the last seven or eight weeks, so it’s a pretty well-oiled system.”
Ron Philo, general manger of Victoria National Golf Course, outlines what players, staff members and volunteers can expect.
“Just a simple scan of a QR code, answer a few questions, spit in a test tube and they send it off. No nose swabs. It’s pretty quick - easy and painless. You find out in 36 hours,” Philo said. “Take the steps we have to with our team to make sure everybody interacting with the players, who have to travel week to week to do their job, just doing what we can to keep them safe.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.