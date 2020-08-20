Dream Center makes announcement about Peacemaker program expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dream Center in Evansville made an exciting announcement this week. They are now working harder than ever to be Peacemakers for students at Delaware Elementary.
Dream center employees have been working with students at Delaware for several years.
Peacemakers help students and teachers here in the Jacobsville neighborhood from first to fifth grade. And they have seen great success.
Jeremy Evans is the Executive Director at the Dream Center. He explained, “Kids who we’ve worked with who have a peacemaker in their classroom have seen negative behaviors in the classroom to down by 96 percent which is just incredible, huge success.”
Now they are doing what they call “digging deep into Delaware.” It’s a difficult time for students especially during this pandemic. Digging Deep will make many of their part time employees full time for about 9 weeks and it will get Delaware elementary students off on the right foot. Evans explained, "We see that classrooms with peacemakers are calmer and more successful across the board, kids are more focused, they're more ready to learn and those teachers have that extra adult to do whatever that teacher might need."
In order to make this happen the dream center is asking for community support as it costs money to move part time employees to full time employees. They have a matching grant from the William E. Schmidt foundation of $15,000.
Every dollar donated to this program will be matched by the foundation to get them to their goal of $30,000.
