Fire officials: Owensboro home total loss after structure fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A structure fire broke out at a home in Daviess County on Thursday evening.
According to the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department, the fire happened on the 4000 block of Little Bluestem Drive in Owensboro.
Fire officials tell 14 News the fire ignited from a charcoal grill located behind the home.
No injuries were reported, but officials say the home is a total loss.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once we learn more.
