Fire officials: Owensboro home total loss after structure fire

A structure fire broke out on the 4000 block of Little Bluestem Drive in Owensboro on Thursday evening. (Source: Thruston-Philpot Fire Department)
By Keaton Eberly | August 20, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:35 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A structure fire broke out at a home in Daviess County on Thursday evening.

According to the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department, the fire happened on the 4000 block of Little Bluestem Drive in Owensboro.

Fire officials tell 14 News the fire ignited from a charcoal grill located behind the home.

No injuries were reported, but officials say the home is a total loss.

This is a developing story and we will update this article once we learn more.

