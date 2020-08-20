Daviess Co. Public Schools to place WiFi buses throughout community

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As many Kentucky schools decide to shut their doors indefinitely to in-person classes, students are adjusting to online learning.
Daviess County Public School leaders say they will be stationing internet-equipped buses at 10 spots throughout the community. They say students will be able to get on the buses and connect to a mobile hotspot.
Officials will let students complete their work and keep them rotating. School leaders say they want to ensure students whose homes do not have internet connectivity will still have the opportunity access school materials while virtual learning is going on.
School officials say following a survey sent out to parents, they realized 9% of students don’t have internet access at home.
“So we took those responses and we took those addresses and we mapped out locations for where we could put buses to better utilize,” Damon Fleming, director of student services for Daviess County Public Schools said.
Once school starts, officials say the WiFi buses will be out Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also said if the district decides to implement an A-B schedule later on, the buses will only be at the locations on Wednesdays.
Here’s a list of the DCPS school bus community WiFi locations:
- Shifley Park
- Chuck Gray Court
- Combest Pool parking lot
- Colony Mobile Home Park
- Riverbend Mobile Home Park
