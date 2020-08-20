Autumn in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the refreshing front, temps dropping into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s this morning under clear skies. The reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep drop high temps into the lower 80′s coupled with lows in the lower 60′s.
High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80′s Friday and Saturday. Mostly cloudy with even chances for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon with a low severe weather threat.
Sunday, brighter skies and higher humidity as high temps climb into the upper 80′s.
