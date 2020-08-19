Webster Co. Schools moving forward with in-person classes on Aug. 31

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Schools are ready to welcome students back into the classroom this month, even though Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is recommending all schools start the year online.
“We can’t wait to get kids back in our buildings,” Webster County Schools Superintendent Rhonda Callaway said.
In a survey sent out to parents, district leaders say 80% of them expressed they wanted to start the new school year in person, bringing the district to their decision on Tuesday.
“At last night’s board meeting, they decided to go against the Governor’s recommendation,” parent Kim Saalwaechter said. “Going against the Governor’s recommendation and continue with the A-B, maroon gold schedule with in-person classes on August 31.”
The superintendent says many factors played into their decision.
“We’re very rural, limited internet access and even where we do have internet access, it’s very unstable, so that puts a hardship on families to have good service,” Callaway said. “We also don’t have a lot of childcare in Webster.”
Saalwaechter’s son is a seventh grader at Webster County Middle School. Saalwaechter says she supports the board’s decision, but wants to be sure her son’s needs are met.
“I do worry about the social emotional aspect that some children have, and needing to make sure that they’re cared for and to see that their safety is also looked out for by the school system,” Saalwaechter said.
School officials say they’ll be following all of the state’s health-at-work guidelines. For parents not comfortable with sending their child for in-person learning, they have a virtual or remote option as well.
District officials say parents who register their child for virtual learning will use an online program called Edgenuity. They say all students will be provided with Chromebooks.
Click here for more information on Webster County Schools’ back-to-school plans.
For students who don’t have internet access at home, they say “internet buses” will be located throughout the community.
