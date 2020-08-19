IL Gov. Pritzker reports 2,295 new positive cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker announces 2,295 new positive cases, bringing the total to 211,889 confirmed positive cases.
He says there are 25 new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 7,806 deaths.
The governor and his team state 50,000 tests have been administered in one day.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 98 cases
- Wabash County - 80 cases, one death
- Edwards County - 29 cases
- Wayne County - 80 cases, two deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.